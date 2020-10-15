Maharashtra rains: Savitribai Phule Pune University postpones online, offline exams

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

"Final year exams scheduled for today have been postponed in view of heavy rain and alert issued by IMD for Pune and adjoining districts. The exams were being conducted online for final year students by Savitribai Phule Pune University while those who could not attend it online were provided offline option as well. Hence both the exams scheduled for today have been postponed, the revised schedule to be declared later," the University said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as various parts of Maharashtra are on high alert following excessive rains, traffic movement halted at Sinhagad Road due to waterlogging.

View photos

A flood-like situation has occurred in the Baramati river following a rise in water level.

View photos

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in Maharashtra -- one each in Latur and Solapur for rescue operations. (ANI)