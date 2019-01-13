Maharashtra has potential of becoming a trillion dollar economy: Suresh Prabhu at Indian Partnership Summit
While praising Maharashtra's progress, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday said the western state is one of the few states in India which can "virtually produce anything". Prabhu was speaking at the 25th Indian Industry Partnership Summit in Mumbai. Prabhu also said that Maharashtra has the potential of becoming a trillion dollar economy, something which state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is already working for.