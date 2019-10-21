Maharashtra polls: Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast their vote in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan cast his vote in Mumbai on October 21 for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Actor Arjun Kapoor also exercised his franchise for the state polls. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who returned to India after year of treatment in New York, also exercised his franchise by casting the vote. Voting is underway in the state of Maharashtra and Haryana today. The result of the elections will be declared on October 24.