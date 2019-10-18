Maharashtra polls: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at an election rally in Mumbai on October 18. While addressing the public gathering, PM Modi said, "Mumbai is popularly known as 'land of opportunities' and whosoever came here has achieved a lot from the city. It is the greatness of this land." "Mumbai is innovative venture and financial capital of India," PM Modi added. The assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and results of the same will be declared on October 24.