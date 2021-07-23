Maharashtra: NDRF shifts people from Chikhali to safer locations amid flood due to rain

NDRF rescues people standed in floods due to rain in Maharashtra.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Friday shifted people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations. Several parts of the state are facing floods due to incessant rainfall.

As per the visuals from Patan town in Satara district, Koyna River overflows due to heavy rainfall and flooding nearby areas.

Meanwhile, at least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains that battered the region over the last 24 hours.

"Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods," Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad informed on Friday.

She had earlier informed that 15 people have been rescued from the landslides. At least 30 people are still trapped inside, she had said earlier. (ANI)