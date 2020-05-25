Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, Congress sources said in Mumbai late on Sunday, 25 May, reported IANS.

The former chief minister's condition is said to be asymptomatic and stable, and he is admitted to a hospital in Nanded, reports said.

The minister had been travelling between Mumbai and his home district in Marathwada frequently, an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, adding, "He contracted the infected a few days back and is now undergoing treatment."

Chavan is the second Cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government to be infected with the virus. Earlier in April, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for over two weeks, PTI reported.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far with over 50,000 infections, a bulk of them being from Mumbai. As many as 1,635 deaths have been reported in the state.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI and The Indian Express.)

