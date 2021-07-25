Maharashtra: Massive damage witnessed due to floods in Raigad

A visual from Raigad in Maharashtra. Photo/ANI

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Massive damage has been witnessed due to heavy floods in the Mahad region of Raigad district.

Speaking to ANI, a local in Mahad said, "Everything was washed away by the flood at night on July 23. Our houses are damaged. Furniture, appliances and important documents were washed away. We have taken shelter at neighbour's house as ground and first floors are flooded."

Also, the Sangliwadi area in the Sangli District of Maharashtra has remained submerged in floodwater since last night.

One of the locals said, the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, leading to flooding, has caused lots of damage and loss.

He also said that the water is flowing from the Warana River to the Sangliwadi area in the Sangli district.

"Government is claiming that water level is going down but actually, it is rising here due to swollen Warana river", he added.

As heavy rains lashed many parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts, two teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.

Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika, which is continuously providing various civic services to the citizens of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika area, is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency. (ANI)