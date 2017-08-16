Maharashtra lawyer files plea terming PM's I-Day speech unconstitutional

Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Aug 16 (IANS) A city lawyer has filed a plea questioning the contents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, claiming it has violated constitutional provisions.

In her complaint addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lodged with MIDC Police Station, advocate Rama Vitthalrao Kale has contended Modi referred to India and Bharat as "Hindustan", several times in his 55-minute long speech from the Red Fort on Tuesday.

"As per the Article 1 of the Constitution, India or Bharat are mentioned. Nowhere in the constitution there is a mention of 'Hindustan' which signifies the religious name of the country," Kale told IANS here on Wednesday.

She claimed that the "disrespectful" reference to India as "Hindustan" before an audience of 125 crore Indians and many more people around the world, has hurt the sentiments of all patriotic countrymen.

"As the PM of India, making such an irresponsible and wrong reference (as 'Hindustan') which finds no place in the Constitution is a clear disrespect to the Constitution and violation of the Article 1," Kale pointed out.

Accordingly, she urged Fadnavis -- who also holds the Home portfolio -- to take cognisance and register a case of "treason" and other relevant sections against Modi.

She said as the Prime Minister, it is his duty to uphold and protect the Constitution and by his utterances in the Independence Day speech, he has failed to do so.

Kale will meet the Aurangabad Police Commissioner Yashasvi Yadav on Wednesday afternoon and seek action in the matter.

