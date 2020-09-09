Maharashtra Inches Closer to Overtake Russia's COVID-19 Count After Highest Single-Day Spike of Over 20,000 Coronavirus Cases

Mumbai, September 9: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday inched closer to 10 lakh with the highest ever single-day spike of 23,816 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the state health department. Following the biggest single-day surge, Maharashtra's coronavirus count has now climbed to 9,67,349. The state will soon overtake Russia, the fourth worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world. Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,039 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark in National Capital.

According to the worldometers, as of Wednesday evening, Russia has recorded 10,41,007 COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, now has 2,52,734 active cases. The death toll rose to 27,787 with 325 patients succumbing to the viral infection. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.86 percent. On a positive note, as many as 13,906 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number recoveries to 6,86,462 in Maharashtra. The recovery rate now stands at 70.96 percent. Coronavirus Tracker in India.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll surged to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities. Over 48.83 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which 9,67,349 or 19.81 per cent tested positive. As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine.

India witnessed a spike of 89,706 fresh cases of novel coronavirus taking the total tally to 43,70,128 with 1,115 deaths due to pandemic in last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday morning. Out of the total 43,70,128 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases; 33,98,844 have recovered so far while 73,890 lost the battle against the deadly virus. India now is the second worst-hit country after the US, with 43.7 million COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30.