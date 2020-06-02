Maharashtra, Gujarat brace for Cyclone Nisarga amid COVID-19 lockdown; 'severe cyclonic storm' likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow

The cyclone, denominated Nisarga as per the cyclone naming system in South Asia, is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag around noon on 3 June. It intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression today evening, said Indian Meteorological Department, adding that it is likely to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

Upon landfall, Cyclone Nisarga is expected to have a speed of 105-110 kmph and is likely to cause heavy rains in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra, the IMD has said.

Deep depression intensifies into cyclone, likely to become severe cyclonic storm by tonight

"Deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm around noon today," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, Mohapatra said.

According to Skymetweather, at present, the depression is lying over 360 kilometre southwest of Panjim, 670 kilometre southwest of Mumbai, and 900 kilometre of southwest of Surat. It is likely to commence recurvature shortly and thereafter move North-north-eastward with a speed of about 13-15 kmph.

It will make landfall as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

It is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Tuesday night, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said, adding that the storm will cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra).

However, just before landfall, it is likely that the cyclone will start weakening and cross as Category 1 cyclone by tomorrow afternoon/evening between Mumbai and Shrivardhan in Raigad district, private weather forecasters said, although IMD is yet to confirm this.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the cyclone could induce flash floods in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Nashik, and tidal waves in the coastal regions of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat, CNBC TV18 reported.

NDRF deploys 33 teams in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Following the forecast, thirty-three NDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, the chief of the federal contingency force said. Both states have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, with Maharashtra reporting highest cases in India, while Gujarat has the fourth highest tally of active cases.

In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".

On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said. Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.

"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said.

An NDRF team has a strength of about 45 personnel and each unit is equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and a small basic medical unit.

Pradhan said the teams on ground have begun the process of evacuation and have launched an awareness drive among the locals.

"Although this is not an extremely severe cyclone, all precautions are being taken with the basic principle in mind that while we expect the best, we must prepare for the worst," he said.

Gujarat to evacuate 20,000 people

Meanwhile in Gujarat, the Valsad and Navsari district administrations have started evacuating nearly 20,000 people from 47 villages located close to the state coastline, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, in a relief to people living near the shore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated the cyclone may not make a landfall on the Gujarat coast. However, it will have an impact in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt, state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administrations of Valsad and Navsari have started shifting people living near the coast to safer places.