Maharashtra Govt Vs Kangana: Who Stands To Gain More From This?

It is a bizarre battle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena from all perspectives except one – political.

For a week now, the two sides have torn into each other with snide remarks, invectives, threats, and derogatory language that is unbecoming of a self-made film star and a party leading the Government of Maharashtra. This provided endless hours of ‘entertainment’ and outrage fodder for the public, pointless debates on primetime, and more. Ranaut made a move; Sena made a counter-move. The battle escalated every day.

To what end and whose benefit, are the obvious questions staring out of this created chaos.

Ironically, it’s not the Shiv Sena.

How Kangana Turned The Narrative To Herself

Despite being in power in the state and in Mumbai’s municipal corporation (BMC), which it inelegantly used to demolish Ranaut’s bungalow on grounds of illegal construction, the party is on the back foot. Its leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut rose to her verbal bait; its cadres hurled footwear at her posters and raised slogans against her at the Mumbai airport to counter her barb that Mumbai felt like ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’. After months of coming across as a changed and mature political force, the Sena seemed to relapse into its belligerent self.

Ranaut, who took up the issue of nepotism in Bollywood after the death by suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June, has turned the narrative to herself.

She said that he was ‘murdered’ by an alleged ‘drugs and movie mafia racket’, ranted against the Mumbai Police and its investigation into Rajput’s case, and whined that she felt ‘unsafe’ in Mumbai. Ranaut had inexplicably joined a fight that was not hers.

Why did she turn this into her personal battle and turn the personal into the political at lightning speed? Ranaut gained a fair bit, by any reckoning.

Kangana Ranaut has long worn her admiration for BJP and PM Modi on her sleeve. It seems now that she has aligned herself with its ‘purpose’ too.

In the last two months, forces have sought to politicise the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a number of ways.

It began by running a smear campaign to link Aaditya Thackeray to events immediately preceding Sushant’s death.

The BMC, ruled by Shiv Sena, blundered in its ham-handed attempt at demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow, rising to her bait of “Ukhaado, mera kya ukhaadoge?”

Kangana’s off-screen ‘hostile power’ is, of course, the Maharashtra govt, and more specifically, CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Why Did Kangana Turn The Personal Into The Political?

Kangana’s remark on perceived lack of safety in the city – undoubtedly among India’s better and safer cities for women – riled the Sena’s Raut who asked her to not return from her Manali home. He echoed the sentiments of many Mumbaikars, especially Shiv Sainiks, who believed she was insulting the city where she had blossomed as a star. He had walked into a trap. From there, it spun out of control – she sought and got Y+ security from the central government, challenged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in language most foul and disrespectful, likened him to Babur, riffed on the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, and became the heroine of this saga.

She has the security detail that only a handful of Indians like the Chief Justice of India have

She now enjoys a national political profile that nicely segues into her stardom

She claims victimhood against a powerful regional party

She has demonstrated her clout with the national party that governs India

Ranaut has long worn her admiration for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her sleeve. It seems now, on joining the dots, that she has aligned herself with its ‘purpose’ too. In her tweet saying that she feared the Mumbai Police more than ‘movie mafia’, she had tagged BJP’s MLA Ram Kadam, though in another tweet she clarified that she had twice turned down the party’s election ticket. Then, she made another political entity – Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh – the target of her ire, with a reference to the ‘Taliban’.

How Sushant’s Death Was ‘Used’ To Corner Shiv Sena & The Thackerays

In any combat, it’s instructive to look for two elements: the purpose and the victor. In the last two months, forces have sought to politicise the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a number of ways.

It began by running a smear campaign to link Aaditya Thackeray – the chief minister’s son and a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet – to events immediately preceding the death, and then:

building the narrative that it was murder and not suicide

dragging the investigation to the Supreme Court

snatching the case from Mumbai Police and handing it to the country’s most powerful national agency – the Central Bureau of Investigation

enlisting other central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the probe

referring to Rajput as ‘son of Bihar’ who made it big in Mumbai but battled its entrenched establishment

In short, every box was ticked to corner the Shiv Sena and Thackerays.

Why BJP Had A Bone To Pick With The Thackerays – And How It ‘Ensnared’ Them

It is no secret that the BJP has been smarting since November 2019 when, despite it being the single largest party after the assembly election, it was forced to see Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress join forces to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

