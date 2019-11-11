Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: NCP awaits Congress’s response, Kharge says party meeting at 4pm

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the ongoing political impasse in the state. The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray as he called on Pawar at an undisclosed location, sources said. The talks between the two leaders are underway.

On Sunday, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP agreed to come together with the Sena on the condition that the latter cut ties with BJP, quit NDA and evolve a common minimum programme. The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Sena at a meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders at 4 pm.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, meanwhile, on Monday resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet as the party prepared to stake claim in Maharashtra. "I am resigning from my ministerial post," Sawant posted on Twitter.