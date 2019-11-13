Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: No one objected to Devendra Fadnavis as CM before elections, says Amit Shah

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Breaking his silence on the logjam in government formation in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said the opposition's criticism of the Governor for recommending President's Rule in the state is unfounded for as he gave ample time to each party to stake claim, ANI reported.

Speaking on Shiv Sena's demand for the chief minister's post, Shah said, "Before elections PM Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us."

Meanwhile, a joint committee comprising Congress and NCP leaders will hold a meeting to finalise the common minimum programme (CMP) to form government in the state. Senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakare also met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to discuss the modalities of CMP.

Earlier today, the Shiv Sena said they won't move to the Supreme Court to challenge Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari 's decision to not grant it more time to demonstrate its majority. Sources in the Sena said that it is considering whether to press the petition or file a fresh petition against the president's rule.