Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE: Governor announces relief package for rain-hit farmers

Maharashtra govt formation Live updates: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today announced a relief package of Rs 8000 per hectare up to 2 hectare for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture/perennial crops, following damage to crops by unseasonal rains.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress delegation with Maharashtra Governor has been postponed till further notice. The reasons behind the meeting, which was scheduled to take place today at 4.30 pm, being put on hold were not known immediately. Leaders of the three parties were scheduled to meet the Governor after they finalised a common minimum programme (CMP) on Friday.

After days of confusion, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress appear to be on course of forming government in Maharashtra where President’s Rule was imposed earlier this week after none of the parties could show the majority. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the next course of action on the government formation.