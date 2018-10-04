Maharashtra govt announces Rs 2.50 price cut in fuel prices

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Government of Maharashtra has also cut prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 after the Centre announced Rs 2.50 cut in fuel prices. CM Fadnavis said, "I thank the government of India and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for taking decision of cutting Rs 2.50 on diesel and petrol prices. The Maharashtra government has also decided to cut Rs 2.50 on fuel prices. Overall consumers in Maharashtra would get a relief of Rs 2.50 on fuel prices." Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced Rs 2.50 cut in petrol and diesel prices and even urged the state governments to do the same.