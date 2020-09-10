Maharashtra Governor urges universities to encourage students for multidisciplinary studies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday urged students to work with determination to make India a "great nation" and take inspiration from lives of freedom fighters and social reformers.

In a virtual address at the 117th convocation of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Governor said that the new National Education Policy 2020 lays thrust on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary studies and appealed to universities to encourage students to go for multidisciplinary studies.

He asked the students to draw inspiration from the life and work of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Lokmanya Tilak to serve society with a spirit of sacrifice and humanism.

According to an official release, industry leader, Dr Naushad Forbes was the chief guest at the event.

During the ceremony, degrees were awarded to 7035 graduates and postgraduates. Thirteen M Phils and 104 PhDs were also awarded at the convocation.

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University besides faculty members and students were present. (ANI)

