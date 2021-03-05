Maharashtra Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday.

According to an official statement, Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase were present on the occasion.

Earlier this week, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had received his first jab at the hospital.

The former Union minister (80) was administered the Covishield vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). PTI ENM RSY RSY