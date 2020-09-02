Maharashtra Government Decides Not to Resume Metro Rail Services in September Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mumbai, September 2: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided not to resume operation of metro rail services in September amid rising COVID-19 cases. The operations of Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro may commence from October. The state government will take the decision according to the prevailing health condition in Maharashtra. However, there is no clarity on the resumption of normal local services in the maximum city.

The state government on Monday had decided to extend lockdown in the state till September 30 with some relaxations under Mission Begin Again. Private buses are also allowed to operate under the new guidelines. Hotels and lodges are also allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity. Unlock 4.0 Guidelines by Maharashtra Govt Effective From Today, Here's What's Allowed And What's Not in the State.

However, private officers are allowed to work with only 30 percent or 30 employees, whichever is more. In the revised guidelines, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government asked people to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask. The ban on large gatherings exceeding more than 50 people during funerals and wedding will continue. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Meanwhile, the Centre on August 29, allowed metro services in a phased manner under Unlock 4 guidelines. The Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, allowed a spree of relaxations. These have into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. International air travel remains disallowed; swimming pools and cinema halls would also continue to remain shut till at least September 30. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes were not granted permission to resume operations.