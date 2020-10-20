Maharashtra Girl Scores 0 out of 720 in NEET Exams, Files Petition for Manual Evaluation

After the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared on October 16, a student from Maharashtra reported that she got 0 marks out of 720. This was surprising, especially since she was expecting a minimum score of 650 marks. She has now filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to have her exam re-evaluated.

The NEET results were released on Friday with Odisha's Soyeb Aftab topping the exam with a perfect 720 score. As per the NTA website, Akansha Singh from Delhi also scored a perfect 720.

According to Times of India, the student, Vasundhara Bhojane, has demanded a manual evaluation of her OMR sheet after scoring 0. The Bombay High Court on Monday issued a notice in the petition filed by her. According to BarandBench, Justices AS Chandurkar and NB Suryawanshi of the Nagpur Bench of the High Court have issued the notice to the National Testing Agency, and Union Ministries of Health and Human Resource Development.

The student, through her lawyer, wants the court to direct these authorities to produce her OMR sheet and have it re-evaluated manually. She has said that the faulty online testing system may have caused her to score 0. Her plea also states that she has an exemplary academic record and had scored excellent marks in her board examinations.

There is no re-evaluation system for NEET. That is why the NTA uploads the OMR sheet submitted by students giving the exam and an answer key is also provided.

Many other students have also reported discrepancies with their scores, according to The News Minute. The report says that two students from Tamil Nadu alleged that their OMR sheets had been doctored and asked for their sheets to be re-evaluated. One of them even approached the NTA for intervention. Other students who had poured through the answer key had a fair idea of how they should score once the results would be declared. Yet, the reality turned out to be quite different with huge discrepancies in their marks.