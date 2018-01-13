Maharashtra girl Mane braves odds to become PWL star

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The world of sports is replete with stories of athletes overcoming hardships to rise to the top. Young Maharashtra wrestler Reshma Mane is the latest addition to the list.

The daughter of a sugarcane seller from Maharashtra faced a tall task on her debut in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) as she was up against Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik.

Representing the Mumbai Maharathis, Mane, who replaced Mumbai's star grappler Geeta Phogat who is reportedly unfit to play, was no match for the star wrestler from UP Dangal, going down 0-16 in a one-sided contest.

Despite the heavy defeat, Mane is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of women's wrestling in India.

Her journey from from helping her father in their shop to fighting for honours among 20 Olympics and World championship medallists, is incredible.

She is the first girl from Maharashtra to participate in the third season of the PWL.

Born and brought up in a family having five wrestlers including her cousins, Mane has heard the inspirational stories of wrestling legend K.D. Jadhav and 'Hind Kesari' Maruti Mane -- another great wrestler of the 1960s and 1970s -- since her childhood.

Hailing from small village called Vedange in Kolhapur district, the grappler came into limelight by winning gold in both senior and junior national championships in 2016.

She has also represented India at the U-23 World Championships last year.

Before that she had also participated at the 2014 Youth Olympics.

A second year girl from New College in Kolhapur, she gets trained by her coach Vishwas Harawale.

Her coach has full faith in her that she has a long way to go and she will bring many laurels to the country.

--IANS

ajb/vd