Maharashtra Floods LIVE Updates: Pregnant Woman, 12 Children Rescued in Kolhapur; CM Enroute Chiplun

Maharashtra Floods Live Updates: As floods continued to wreak havoc in multiple districts of Maharashtra, rescue teams shifted scores of people from deluded areas in Kolhapur to safe shelters. So far, the NDRF has rescued about 67 and retrieved a dead body. Meanwhile, the death toll in the flood-hit state increased to 112, while 99 more are missing, the Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

As many as six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army carried out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, said district guardian minister Satej Patil.

In one of the biggest relief operations carried out in recent years, over 1.35 lakh people have been evacuated to safer areas after their homes were submerged in flood waters, in some places up to 20-feet deep.

Here are the LIVE updates:

– As per state government figures updated till Saturday, the death toll from the torrential rains that battered Maharashtra’s Pune and Konkan divisions, triggering landslides in some areas stands at 112, including 52 in the coastal Raigad district alone. As many as 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district.

– 73 Bodies Recovered, 47 People Missing in Maharashtra Following Landslides: NDRF | Seventy-three bodies have been retrieved and 47 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday. S N Pradhan, the Director General (DG) of the federal force, tweeted the latest data of its operations being undertaken in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state.

– In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain submerged roads and homes. Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off by the floods.

– Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reached Anjanvel helipad in Guhagar and is set to head to Chiplun by road.

– A pregnant woman and 12 children were rescued from the deluded areas of Kolhapur as floods wreaked havoc in Maharashtra. During the rescue operation, a dead body, too, has been retrieved by the NDRF. So far, the rescue team has shifted about 67 people to safer areas.

A concrete hut submerged under water in Maharashtra's Sangliwadi.

– Sangliwadi area in Sangli district remains submerged in floodwater. “Government is claiming that water level is going down but actually, it is rising here due to swollen Warana river,” news agency ANI quoted a villager.

– CM Thackeray to Visit Flood-hit Chiplun | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Chiplun today. His chopper is scheduled to land at Chiplun at 12.20pm.

– Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is accompanying Union Minister Pravin Darekar to conduct an aerial survey of the Konkan belt in the state.

– As the intensity of rains has decreased, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir near Kolhapur city further dipped to 53.10 feet by 9 pm, said an official. Vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, however, remained closed as a stretch near Shiroli village in the district was under water.

– Talking about the evacuation, Patil told reporters that 67,111 people from flood-affected areas chose to go to their relatives’ places, while more than 8,000 people were shifted to government shelters.

– As many as 58 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. With rains taking a break on Saturday, the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra presented a grim scenario with scores of people grappling to rebuild their lives.

– Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the worst-hit Taliye village near Mahad, where more than 50 people perished under a hillslide on Friday.

– According to the SDMA, the towns of Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district were completely inundated with water, both remaining cut-off from land routes as the Vashishti river bridge was washed away in the floods.

– As unprecedented rains jacked up the water levels to more than 15-20 feet, thousands of people were stranded on rooftops or upper floors of their houses and were seen screaming for help.

– NDRF and ICG teams were deployed to rescue them while IAF choppers dropped food and medicine packets. Over 1,000 people were evacuated safely.

– With a record 110 cm rainfall in the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar, massive water rushed to the Koyna dam and Koltewadi dam and their discharges caused the Vashishti river to swell above the danger levels, resulting in floods in the towns and villages on its banks.

– There were over a dozen hillslides and landslips in different districts, burying scores with many more reported missing. Efforts are being made on a war footing to rescue them.

– The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for relief operations in the affected regions where water levels have started receding and cleaning operations have been taken up.

