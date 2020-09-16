Maharashtra COVID toll reaches 11,21,221, reports 23,365 new cases

New Delhi, Sep 16 (ANI): With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 50 lakh mark on September 16. Maharashtra reported 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. Active cases at 2,97,125. Karnataka recorded 9,725 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,84,990 including 1,01,626 active cases, 3,75,809 discharges and 7,536 deaths. West Bengal reported 3,237 new cases taking COVID toll to 2,12,383 including 1,84,113 discharges, 24,147 active cases and 4,123 deaths. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,30,269 with 4,473 new positive cases and 33 deaths reported today.