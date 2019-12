Sweden's King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on December 04. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray were also present. The Swedish royal couple is on a five-day official visit to India. They also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 02 in Delhi. They will be flying to Dehradun tomorrow.