Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis escapes unhurt after his helicopter crash lands in Latur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis escaped unhurt as the chopper carrying him and his team crash-landed in Latur on Thursday afternoon

Latur, May 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis escaped unhurt as the chopper carrying him and his team crash-landed in Latur on Thursday afternoon. As per TV reports, there were six persons in the chopper including two pilots and all are reportedly safe. The chopper developed snag during take-off in Latur. The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Soon after the incident, Fadnavis took to Twitter and posted, “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry.”

A few minutes after the incident, CM Fadnavis also posted a video message claiming that he is safe. “With the blessings of people of Maharashtra and Nation, I’m safe. My team is fine too. Please do not believe any rumours,” he can be seen saying in the video.

Speaking to the ANI, a pilot of the chopper informed that they took off at 12 pm from the helipad and the speed of the wind was too high at that time. He also said that the wind speed reduced as they initiated. Soon, the chopper started coming down. We tried to avoid the high-tension cable but, touched it and the chopped crash-landed,” he said.

A dramatic video the helicopter crash landing was also released a few minutes after the incident.

As soon as the chopper crash-landed, all the passengers were evacuated. Fadnavis on a tour to Marathawada area. As per sources, apart from the CM Fadnavis, the chopper was also carrying IAS Pravin Pardeshi and OSD Ketan Pathak

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed shock over the incident and tweeted, “Shocked to hear about accident to Helicopter of Devendra Fadnavis but glad to know he’s is safe Wishing him the best.”

Union Minister also took to mirco-blogging website Twitter. He posted, “Was in a state of shock but thank God, happy & relieved to know CM @Dev_Fadnavis & team are safe. Prayers for their well being.”

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra also tweeted about the incident. “Learned about CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji’s helicopter accident in Latur, relieved to know that he & his team members are safe. Thanks God,” he tweeted.

Devendra Fadnavis is an Indian politician and the incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He has been holding the office since October 31, 2014. A member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he became the second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar at the age of 44. Fadnavis represents the Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.