Maharashtra Cabinet clears Patra Chawl redevelopment, okays Adani taking over Navi Mumbai airport project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief minister Uddhav Thackery on Wednesday approved the long-pending redevelopment of Goregaon's Patra Chawl, providing a huge relief to its residents.

According to an official statement put out by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Thackeray instructed to carry out the redevelopment of Chawl in a time-bound manner

In a tweet, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad also informed about the decision and said, "Cabinet today approved the redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) which has been stalled since 2008. 672 residents will receive homes in the next two years. I got this opportunity to serve the poor. I will personally look into the project so that they can go to their homes as soon as possible."

As per Chief Minister's Secretariat, Cabinet also gave the nod to a proposal to change the ownership of a concessional company in the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The cabinet gave a go-ahead to a company owned by Adani Group on its concession agreement for Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The cabinet also gave approval to the draft of Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2021. Under the bill, tax filing procedures will be simplified, and the interests of taxpayers will be safeguarded.

Chief Minister's Secretariat informed that Thackeray cabinet further approved the revised expenditure of Rs. 297 crore for Hatwan Small Scale Irrigation Project. Under the project, the problem of drinking water in 18 villages will be solved.

"It was also decided that loan received from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan and Baliraja Jalsanjeevani Yojana will be deposited in the consolidated fund of the government," the Secretariat added. (ANI)