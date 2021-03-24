Maharashtra has 9 of 10 districts with most active COVID cases: Centre
New Delhi, Mar 24 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on March 24, the secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan spoke about the top 10 districts of India where maximum active COVID-19 cases are concentrated. Bhushan said, “The top 10 districts where maximum active cases concentrated are- Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola. Nine districts are from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.