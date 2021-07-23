Maharashtra: 5 dead in Raigad landslide

NDRF teams on Thursday night having trouble reaching the affected villages due to waterlogged roads. (Photo/ANI)

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): At least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains that battered the region over the last 24 hours.

"Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods," Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad informed on Friday.

She had earlier informed that 15 people have been rescued from the landslides. At least 30 people are still trapped inside, she had said earlier.

Four landslides have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rains, which have led to the roads being blocked.

Waterlogged roads delayed rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force, the district collector informed last night.

Meanwhile, Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare informed that the Maharashtra government has sought assistance from the Central government and Army to rescue the people trapped in Mahad.

"NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater," the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Thackrey directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately, informed the Chief Minister's office.

Two teams of the NDRF were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain. Two more teams have been mobilised for rescue operations one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad, from Pune headquarters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. (ANI)