Maharashtra: 14 foreign nationals held for illegal stay in India

Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tulinj Police arrested 14 foreign nationals for allegedly staying illegally in India following the expiry of their visas and passports.

According to Maharashtra Police, 14 foreign nationals -- 12 Nigerian citizens, one Uganda and one from Ivory Coast -- who lived in India even after the expiry of their passport and visa have been arrested by police.

The arrests come after Tulinj Police carried operations at the KDM Apartment of Pragati Nagar, Nallasopara.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Foreign Nationals Act and Indian Passport Act. (ANI)