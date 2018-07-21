Maharaj shatters records with career-best Test figures

Colombo, July 21 (IANS) South African spinner Keshav Maharaj on Saturday shattered a few records when he ripped through the Sri Lankan line-up in the first innings on Day 2 of the second and final Test at the SSC Stadium here.

Maharaj returned career-best figures of 9/129, to become the 19th overall and only the second South African after Hugh Tayfield to achieve the rare feat.

Tayfield achieved the feat in 1957, when he scalped 9/113 against England in Johannesburg.

Till date, only Englishman Jim Laker (10/53) and former India skipper Anil Kumble (10/74) have picked all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Maharaj, who ended the opening day with eight wickets, picked up his ninth when he packed veteran Rangana Herath's (35) to end the stiff 74-run last wicket stand with Akila Dananjaya (43 not out) as the hosts were bundled out for 338. His effort is also the best against the Islanders by any opposition bowler.

In reply, the South Africans were bundled out for a paltry 124 in their first essay, with Akila Dananjaya (5/52) and Dilruwan Perera (4/40) even as veteran Hashim Amla became the third Protea to notch 9,000 Test runs.

