Mahagram, TJS Bank partner to integrate Bharat Bill Payment System

Mahagram, a FinTech company has announced its partnership with Thane Janta Sahakari Bank Ltd. (TJS Bank) for integrating the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). This has come after Mahagram's payment services amalgamated with the BBPS monitored by the National Payment Corporation (NPCI). Mahagram has a digital financial services platform known as "eGramTM" that has brought a payment revolution by delivering an integrated range of services on a robust transaction platform. Aiming at BBPS, Mahagram is trying to resolve difficulties by assisting in a number of services to people's doorsteps. Like digital payment industry it offers services to help India go cashless.