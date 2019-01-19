'Mahagathbandhan' is not against Modi but against people of India: PM Modi

After laying foundation stone of a medical college in Silvassa's Sayli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi later addressed a rally and attacked on Congress party and said, "This 'mahagathbandhan' is not against Modi but against the people of India. Currently, they are not even properly together and already have started bargaining for their share. My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I have prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called mahagathbandhan."