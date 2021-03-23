Maha ‘Vasooli’ Aghadi: RSP Slams Pawar Over Maha HM’s Resignation

As the pressure rises on the Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra over the corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday, 23 March, slammed NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

Addressing the media, Prasad said that the only way Pawar can restore his credibility is by asking Deshmukh to resign.

“Who is running the show of Maharashtra? It is the most confused government in the history of Maharashtra. What is the political direction of this ‘vasooli’ Aghadi? Sharad Pawar enjoys political credibility but under what compulsion is he defending Anil Deshmukh?” Prasad said.

“A 'khela' is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Maharashtra ATS press conference, where only a statement was was made and no questions were taken,” Prasad said, adding that what is happening in Maharashtra is not 'vikas' but 'vasooli'.

Also Read: SC to Hear Param Bir Singh’s Plea Against Maha HM on Wednesday

Rising Pressure on the MVA

The statement from Prasad comes as the corruption alllegations against Deshmukh have rocked the national capital, with the ongoing Parliament session being disrupted for the second consecutive day.

Several Union Ministers including Prakash Javadekar and Ramdas Athawale have echoed the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP Opposition's demand to sack Deshmukh as the state’s home minister.

Several leaders and ministers, including Athawale have demanded for President’s rule to be imposed in the state.

After his transfer in the backdrop of alleged lapses in the probe of the Ambani case, Singh shot a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and also filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Deshmukh had held meetings with several junior police officers including former API Sachin Vaze and had asked them to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, pubs, and other organisations.

Singh has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh in transfers and postings of officers in the state and alleged interference in probes. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court on 24 March.

Also Read: BJP, Maha Govt Continue to Spar Over Deshmukh’s Quarantine Claims

. Read more on India by The Quint.Maha ‘Vasooli’ Aghadi: RSP Slams Pawar Over Maha HM’s Resignation1st ODI: Prasidh Krishna Strikes Again, Stokes Departs After Roy . Read more on India by The Quint.