Maha Vaccine Shortage: 26 Mumbai Centres Shut, None Open in Panvel

Multiple vaccination centres across the state of Maharashtra have shut down due to a severe shortage of jabs, even as the densely populated state grapples with an aggressive surge of cases amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Maharashtra government has, as per media reports from Thursday, 8 April, claimed that 26 vaccination centres have been shut in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also informed that Satara, Sangli and Panvel have stopped vaccination.

Further, Tope said, Buldhana has “only today’s vaccine stock left".

As per NDTV, 23 of the 26 Mumbai vaccination centres that have already been brought to a grinding halt due to shortage of jabs are in Navi Mumbai alone.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, according to India Today, said that 20 more centres are expected to dry up in Mumbai by Thursday and another 25 by Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Supriya Sule tweeted on Wednesday that 100 vaccination centres were shut down in Pune, owing to the shortage in vaccines.

Squabble Between Maharashtra & Centre After the State Seeks More Jabs

Meanwhile, the Centre and Maharashtra appear to be locked in a war of words since the state government wrote to the central government requesting them for more vaccines.

Reacting to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s allegations of the Maharashtra government’s “inability” to act responsibly amid the pandemic – after the state government wrote to them asking for more vaccines – Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, 7 April, said:

"“Statement by the Health Minister of India disturbed, saddened, and disgusted me. While a letter was written to him in good spirit and intent, and in the spirit of cooperation, and in the spirit of feedback...what he responded with wasn’t just political, but sounded like trying to seek brownie points by attacking some states.”"

“I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about the shortage of vaccines. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic,” the Union Health Minister had, previously, alleged in a statement.

Tope had originally claimed on Wednesday:

"“We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses. We have demanded from the Centre that people of age group 20-40 years must be vaccinated on priority.” "Grim Situation, Centre to Help: Sharad Pawar

However, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, said that he spoke to the Union Health Minister on Wednesday and that the Centre has assured to help Maharashtra.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is "grim” and a cause of concern and therefore, the state government had no option but to impose curbs, Pawar said:

""I appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate by realising the seriousness of the situation. To protect the lives of citizens, some stringent measures are required." "