Maha receives 9.63 lakh Covishield doses, inoculation at 511 centres

(Eds: adds details) Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII) and inoculation will be conducted at 511 centres, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

Mumbai, the state capital, will have the highest number of 72 centres while Pune district will have 55 centres, an official release said as first consignments of vaccine left SII in Pune earlier in the day.

The government has compiled a database of 7.84 lakh health workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase.

A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.

'The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres,' Tope said in the release.

'The state government has so far compiled a database of 7.84 lakh medical workers including doctors, nurses and other staff who has been more exposed to COVID-19 patients (than others). The registration drive on state government's portal (for those who will be vaccinated in the first phase) will continue till Tuesday midnight,' he said.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left for Delhi on Tuesday morning, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

Four airlines are operating nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country.

The inoculation drive will be conducted as per the instructions of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), Tope said.

The first phase of vaccination will cover health workers from state-run as well as private hospitals, municipal hospitals and also workers of Anganwadi (government-run child-care centres in rural areas), he said.

'We have trained 17,749 vaccinators who will administer the dose. We have also set up 3,135 cold storage chains including one central facility at the state level, nine at divisional level, 34 at district level and 27 facilities at municipal corporation level.

'The other infrastructure includes 21 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 4,153 ice lined refrigerators and 3,937 deep-freezers,' the minister informed. PTI ND KRK KRK