MAHA Metro Recruitment 2020:139 supervisory and non-supervisory posts notified at mahemetro.org

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-Metro) has released online recruitment notification inviting applicants for 86 supervisory and 53 non-supervisory posts.

The registration process will begin 10 am from 14 December, 2020, at MAHA-Metro website: mahametro.org

Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the MAHA-Metro recruitment by 21 January, 2021.

As per the official notification, of the total 86 supervisory posts: 56 vacancies are for Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Train Controller, 5 Section Engineer (Electrical), 4 Section Engineer (Electrical), 1 Section Engineer (IT), 1 Section Engineer (Mechanical), 8 Junior Engineer (Electrical), 3 Junior Engineer (Electronics), 6 Junior Engineer (Mechanical), and 2 Junior Engineer (Civil).

Of the total 53 non-supervisory posts, 23 vacancies are for Technician (Electrical), 13 Technician (Fitter), 2 Technician (Civil), 13 Technician (Electronics), and 2 Technician (AC and Refrigeration).

As per Hindustan Times, candidates applying for Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Train Controller posts should hold three years engineering Diploma in Electrical/ /Electronics/ Mechanical Branch from a government recognised University/ Institute. Applicants must have knowledge of Marathi language and should know how to read, write and speak in the language.

Those applying for Junior Engineer posts must have completed three years engineering Diploma from a government recognised University / Institute in respective discipline noted against the post.

Candidates applying for non-supervisory posts should have qualified with ITI from NCVT/SCVT recognised Institute in Electrical/Fitter/Mason/Plumber/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/AC & Refrigeration Trades. They should have working knowledge of Marathi language.

As per India Today, only online application will be accepted for MAHA-Metro recruitment. Application sent by any other means or mode will not be considered by the authority.

Candidates applying for both supervisory and non-supervisory posts should be above 18 years. The upper age limit for supervisory posts is 28 years, while for non-supervisory posts it is 25 years.

There is a five years relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category and three years relaxation for other backward class applicants.

Check all the details of MAHA-Metro recruitment for supervisory posts here.

Check details of MAHA-Metro recruitment for non-supervisory posts here.

