Maha Guv Denied State Jet; ‘No Personal Use’ says Shiv Sena MP

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not allowed to board the state Government aircraft for his flight from Mumbai to Dehradun, on Thursday, 11 February.

This comes in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the Governor and the government in Maharashtra, involving a pending request for the appointment of recommended Vidhan Parishad members in the state.

The Governor’s office has also issued a clarification explaining that he had sought the aircraft as, “He is scheduled to preside over the Official Programme of the Valedictory Function of the 122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand at 10:00 am on Friday, 12 February 2021.”



While Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said he will seek complete information in the matter, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut told ANI that a state government aircraft isn’t to be used for a personal programme outside the state.

"“It is not right to avail Maharashtra government’s aircraft for a personal programme outside the state. The Governor had no permission to use the aircraft, so it was not right that he went there. The officer who did not apprise him of it should be probed.”"

He has now landed in Dehradun, after flying on a commercial jet.

WHAT ELSE DID THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SAY?

The governor’s office said that in preparation of the visit, the Governor’s Secretariat had written to the government of Maharashtra authorities, seeking permission for the use of government aircraft by the Hon’ble Governor, well in advance on 2 February 2021.

The office of the Chief Minister was also informed, according to the office of the Governor.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

According to the Governor’s office, when Koshiyari reached the CSIM Airport to board the government plane, he was informed that the permission for the use of the aircraft had ‘not been received’.

The clarification further says: “As directed by the Hon’ble Governor, tickets for Dehradun were booked for the Governor on a commercial aircraft, leaving Mumbai at 12:15 pm immediately and accordingly, he left for Dehradun”.

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION HITS OUT

Leader of the opposition in Maharshtra, Devendra Fadnavis has hit out at the Maharashtra government for Koshiyari not being allowed the government jet.

Dubbing the incident, ‘a black chapter for the state’, Fadnavis said: “It is an unfortunate incident. The Governor is not just a person but a constitutional position.”

“It's a childish act, this is a very arrogant government. Governor's post is more important than who holds it. Govt didn't give permission deliberately to disrespect him.”

