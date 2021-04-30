Maha Guv condoles death of former AG Soli Sorabjee
Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed pain over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.
In his condolence message, Koshyari described Sorabjee as a 'staunch champion of fundamental rights and freedom of speech and expression'.
'Soli Sorabjee was one of the most respected names among jurists and constitutional experts in the country. He was a staunch champion of fundamental rights and freedom of speech and expression,' the governor said.
Terming Sorabjee as a 'great thinker', Koshyari said the former was a 'brilliant' commentator on issues of national and international importance.
'In his demise, the nation has lost a renowned jurist and a thinker. I offer my homage to the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family,' he said.
Sorabjee, 91, died on Friday morning at a hospital in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, family sources said.
The constitutional law expert had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998- 2004. PTI ENM ARU ARU