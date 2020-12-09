Maha Govt to Launch Rural Employment Scheme in Sharad Pawar’s Name

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra plans to implement a rural development scheme in the name of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of his 80th birthday on 11 December.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme', in combination with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), is scheduled to be discussed by the government in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon, ANI reported.

According to reports, the scheme will be a combination of MGNREGA and the Maharashtra State Employee Guarantee Scheme.

A Senior Minister told the Free Press Journal that under the scheme, construction of 1 lakh kilometre roads to connect farms will be undertaken, along with improving the access to farms and providing jobs.

The construction of farm ponds and stables are also proposed under the scheme, and the government proposes to complete them in the next three years with the expenditure of Rs 10,0000 crore.

An official told The Time of India that there will be no additional burden on the state exchequer and that the funds allotted allotted for the schemes under EGS will be utilised for the plan.

The announcement of the scheme comes just weeks after the MVA government completed one year of coming to power following Shiv Sena’s fallout with the BJP after the Assembly elections last year.

(With inputs from TOI and Free Press Journal.)

