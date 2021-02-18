Maha Cong Chief Urges Amitabh, Akshay to Protest Petrol Price Hike

Maharashtra Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole on Thursday, 18 February, took a swipe at actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for not taking a stand on the issue of petrol prices crossing Rs 100 in some places, even though they had tweeted about rise in fuel prices during the UPA government.

Patole, according to ANI, further went on to say that Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bacchan’s films will not be watched in Maharashtra if they did not speak up “for people who buy tickets to watch them.”

"“Manmohan Singh ji as PM kept fuel prices low despite surge in crude oil prices in global market. Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way Modi govt is hiking fuel prices, why aren’t they tweeting now?” " - Nana Patole, according to ANI.

He went on to ask the actors: “Are you under Modi government’s pressure?”

Further, Patole, according to ANI, said:

"“Those who don’t speak up for people who buy tickets to watch them, their movies won’t be watched in Maharashtra nor will shooting take place. This isn’t a threat. It’s about democracy and you are public idols and hold accountability.” "

The Congress leader, according to PTI, urged the actors to protest the Central government’s “anti-national policy” just as they had done during Manmohan Singh’s tenure, and also said: “If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films [screening] or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra.”

Further, he criticised the Centre on the FASTag system for vehicles.

Fadnavis Reacts

Meanwhile Opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis dubbed Patole’s comments a “publicity stunt”.

"“This is Nana Patole’s publicity stunt as he has been newly elected as the state Congress president. How can anyone stop shooting? There is democracy and law in the country.” " - Devendra Fadnavis Background

After fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row, for the first time price of petrol crossed the Rs100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday, 17 February, reported PTI.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre each.

In some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, branded or additive-laced petrol that attracts higher taxes had crossed the Rs 100-mark. However, this is the first time that regular petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark.

