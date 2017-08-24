Maguire in England football squad for World Cup qualifiers

London, Aug 24 (IANS) England manager Gareth Southgate has named Leicester City defender Harry Maguire among the three uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah are the other new players.

England are scheduled to play Malta on September 1 and Slovakia on September 4

"I thought his (Maguire) performances for Hull were very good," Southgate was quoted as saying by Skysports.

"He's a defender that's very comfortable with the ball and he fits the profile of international football. He's already adjusted really well to being at a new club at Leicester City. He plays with great composure and it's a really good opportunity for us to have a look at him around the senior squad.

"We were looking at him at the end of last season but he wasn't fit at that point," he added.

Among others, Joe Hart has retained his place in the squad, while his West Ham teammate Aaron Cresswell has also got a call-up.

--IANS

