Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes near Hyderabad

ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5 am.

The epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometers, said the NCS.

