Magnetic Maharashtra: Piyush Goyal hails state's contribution to India's growth

Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hailed Maharashtra's contribution to India and called it 'truly remarkable.' The Union Minister said the state's contribution is overwhelming whether in the form of taxes, human brains trust, it's contribution to growth of different sectors, FDI and GDP numbers. Minister Goyal also hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'great efforts' in making 'Magnetic Maharashtra' a grand success. Goyal was addressing during the Magnetic Maharashtra event in Mumbai.