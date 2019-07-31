Madurai museum displays unique military medals since British rule

The Government Museum in Tamil Nadu's Madurai is a hub of collection pertaining Archeology, Anthropology, Zoology, Numismatics, Botany and Geology. The museum has exquisite treasure of bronzes, sculptures, musical instruments and paintings. The museum displays ancient medals which were awarded to Army Veterans from British-era. The museum held an exhibition to showcase rare military medals and awards received during both World Wars. Books on medals and decorations of independent India and British campaign medals were also put on display. Visitors can appreciate various older post cards from Army Postal Service.