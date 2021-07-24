Madurai: Catholic priest arrested for 'hate speech' against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Representative Image

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): A Catholic Priest was arrested in Madurai's Kallikudi on Saturday for allegedly making 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and DMK ministers.

A case had been filed against the accused, Panavilai parish priest Father George Ponnaiah on Friday in Kanyakumari.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state had demanded Ponnaiah's arrest and called for a case under the National Security Act against him. A protest for this will be held on July 28.

The parish priest had spoken at a meeting organized in Arumana on Sunday evening. Videos of his speech were widely circulated.

In the clips, the priest allegedly accused BJP MLA MR Gandhi of being the main culprit in the 1982 Mandaikadu communal riots and said that BJP and RSS loyalists were ashamed to mention the names of PM Modi and the Home minister.

He has been booked under various sections of the IPC. (ANI)