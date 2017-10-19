Madjer to coach Algeria football team

Algiers, Oct 19 (IANS) Former star Rabah Madjer has been appointed the new coach of the Alegerian football team, replacing Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) on Wednesday said in a statement that Alcaraz was dismissed on October 11, reports Xinhua news agency.

The appointment of Madjer has been circulating in the media for several days, before being confirmed by FAF.

Madjer, 58, is a famous Algerian football personality. He became an iconic figure of the Portuguese outfit FC Porto, helping them win their first ever European Champions League title in 1987, thanks to a historical backheeled goal.

Madjer became a legend as he helped the Algerian side win their first and last African Cup at home in 1990.

Madjer has a poor coaching career yet he coached the Green twice, in 1994 and in 2001, as he was fired in both occasions.

For now, Madjer will be helped by three experienced assistants, to qualify to 2019 African Nations' Cup (CAN) due in Cameroon.

--IANS

pur/mr