Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Drowning in River in Guna, Locals Hang Body Upside Down From Tree To Bring Him Back to Life

Guna, August 24: A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh where locals hanged a dead man from a tree in a bid to bring him back to life. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the man, a farmer, died after drowning in a river in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. After the incident was reported, Police reached the spot and retrieved the body with the help of divers. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the body of the deceased was seen hanging upside down from a tree and was being swayed by locals to revive him. The villagers kept swinging the dead for about 15 minutes hoping that he would come back to life.

The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Bhanwarlal Banjara, was a resident of Bansahera in Kumbhraj. He had gone to bathe in the river in Jogipura village under the Sanai police outpost area on Monday when he drowned and died. The game of superstition that surfaced after the death of the man was really shocking. According to the report, the family members and villagers said that water, which was filled in the body due to drowning, would come out and the dead man would come back to life. Meerut: Self Sacrifice Suspected as Woman's Body With Throat Slit Found Hanging Inside Temple.

A large number of people were present at the spot where the man was hung and was being swayed. Some people present on the spot also made a video of the incident. The locals fell prey to the superstitions and hung the body of the deceased on the tree and began swaying it. The locals also shouted slogans to revive the dead but to no avail. After swinging the body for a long time, when there was no action, the locals gave up hope and the body was later sent for postmortem.

