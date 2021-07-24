Madhya Pradesh an ideal destination to become industrial hub, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub.

Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. We are working for the growth of toy manufacturing sector. Big companies like Dabur are investing in Madhya Pradesh."

Addressing the session he said, "We are not just the heart of India, but are the people with a heart. We don't have one but multiple unique points like a 30 per cent forest cover, a hub of minerals, Asia's largest dam and 8.5 crore population with a focus on skilled manpower."

"I believe in the PM's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and if we are to achieve that dream we are to make the state Atma Nirbhar. As soon as he announced the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, I was Corona positive during the first wave. Working from the hospital, I made the roadmap of Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh virtually with national and international stakeholders and even put project execution in place. There are four pillars of Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh--Physical infrastructure, governance, health and education, and economy and employment," Chief Minister Chouhan said.

"I plant one tree every day, just so that we can create a sustainable green environment while targeting economic development", Chief Minister said.

"I am personally focusing on 'investment niwas' and I welcome you all to Madhya Pradesh, and invest - we hope you get the benefit and help reach the Atma Nirbhar Bharat dreams, I promise you won't be disappointed", he added.

Sanjay Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh also put his remarks by stating that Madhya Pradesh has access to a huge market due to its ability to connect to ports, major rail lines and air cargo facilities.

"Our policies are comparable to any state in the country and are the best in the country. We are called the heart of India and believe that our location accessibility will attract a lot of industries. Our dedicated investors portal caters to each investor with curated assistance.", Chouhan said.

According to an official release by the Office of the Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh's focus sectors include Agribusiness and Food Processing that recorded around 20 per cent agriculture growth rate in the last four years; Automobile and Engineering --Indore hub of manufacturing is having 100+ large units; Pharmaceuticals - presence of 2,800 generic drug manufacturing units; Warehousing & Logistics - Most of India can be served from Madhya Pradesh; Renewable Energy - Home to Rewa Solar Power Project- A model project of GoI and World Bank (GIF); Textile and Garmenting - fifth largest producer of cotton in the country; Chemicals and Plastics -Presence of 2 integrated plastic parks; IT/ ITES and ESDM - Operational special economic zones (SEZs), ESDM clusters with plug and play infrastructure; Mineral based Industries - eighth most productive mining state in the country.

Ranked first in Oilseeds, Tomato, Orange, Pulses, Garlic and Medicinal Horticulture plants; second in foodgrains, Sesame, Guava, Green Peas, Green chilli and Onion; third in Milk, Citrus fruits, Red chilly, Coriander and Cereals, Madhya Pradesh has seen six times growth in Horticulture Production over the last 12 years and accounts for 27 per cent of India's Organic cultivation area.

With eight food parks and two spice parks (Guna and Chindwara), the state is considered to be India's food basket, informed an official release.

The session also saw B Thiagarajan, Chairman- CII Western Region and Managing Director- Blue Star Limited and Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group participate.

Through the session, Madhya Pradesh, as per the official release by the State CMO, is touted to be India's ideal investment destination as approximately 50 per cent of India's total population comes under its catchment area. Over the last decade, the state has witnessed socio-economic development in the areas of education, agriculture and infrastructure leading to employment generation and enhanced economic development. (ANI)