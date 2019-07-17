Madhya Pradesh gets its 1st international flight with Indore-Dubai service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's capital city Indore made it to the international aviation map with national carrier Air India launching a flight service to Dubai from the international airport. Flight AI 903 took wings from the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function. From Indore, Air India is operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft, which will fly three times a week to Dubai.