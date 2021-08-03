Madhya Pradesh floods: Army columns deployed for 4 affected districts

Two bridges on Datia-Gwalior road damaged due to strong currents of the Sindh river, in Datia on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): One column of the Army has been mobilised each for Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri and Sheopur districts which affected by floods.

Seven teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted rescue operations in the Shivpuri district. Five teams and two teams of SDRF deployed in Sheopur and Datia districts respectively.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same issue. He also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for providing support immediately.

"Today I had a detailed discussion with Defence Minister Rajanath Singh over the phone and informed him regarding the flood situation and rescue work in Madhya Pradesh. I thanked him for sending National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) team immediately, as well as requested to send the Indian Army," Chouhan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had said that 1171 villages of the Gwalior-Chambal region are affected due to heavy rains and floods.

Chouhan is continuously monitoring the flood-affected areas. Information about the rescue operation and instructions are being given to secure people, send them to relief camps, arrange food, clothes etc. (ANI)