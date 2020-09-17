Madhya Pradesh Congress Workers Fry ‘Pakoras’ in Bhopal as Part of Their Protest Over Unemployment in India; See Pics

Bhopal, September 17: Several Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal put up a unique protest on Thursday and fried 'pakoras' as part of their protest over unemployment in the country. The Congress party has launched a nationwide movement against the BJP government’s failures, anti-people policies among other things. The Congress has been raising the issue of unemployment since the past few months. Party workers have been staging protests in several states across India against the alleged increase in corruption, unemployment, inflation and other grievances of the people. Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Jibe at Modi Government Over Unemployment.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi wished the Prime Minister on his birthday today and and attacked the Modi government over the economic situation in the country. Rahul voiced support for the 'National Unemployment Day' campaign announced by several youths to use Modi's birthday to highlight government's economic policies, which they claimed had failed to create jobs. Rahul tweeted, "Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the Govt deny it?"

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers in Bhopal fry 'pakoras', as part of their protest over unemployment in the country.





Gandhi attacked the Centre over the alleged rise in unemployment and said employment is dignity and asked for how long will the government "deny" this to people. The Congress leader has been critical of the Modi government''s handling of the economy and has called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth. In his attack against the government on Twitter, Gandhi also posted a media report which claimed that over one crore people had registered on a government portal seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.